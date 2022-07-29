Gujarat: 12-year-old girl falls into borewell, Army involved in rescue operation

A 12-year-old girl fell into a borewell at a village in Surendranagar district of Gujarat on Friday and got stuck at a depth of around 60 feet, officials said.

The incident occurred in Gajanvav village around 8.30 am and efforts are underway to rescue the girl with the help of Army personnel, they said. Sources said the borewell could be a few hundred feet deep. “An army team has arrived and efforts are underway to rescue the girl. She belongs to a family of migrant farm labourers,” mamlatdar of Dhrangadhra taluka, Shobhana Faldu, said.

City mamlatdar Nilesh Parmar said that apart from the army personnel, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called in for the rescue operation.

“Teams of army, health and police department as well as locals officials are at the site, and we hope to achieve success in rescuing the girl,” Parmar said.

