Growth in renewables slowing down rise in fossil fuel power generation in India: Report

New Delhi, Oct 5 The growth in wind and solar power capacity restricted the expansion in fossil fuel electricity generation in India by 3 percentage points in the first half of 2022, according to a report.

The report released by a UK-based energy think tank on Wednesday said renewables met all of the rise in global electricity demand in the first half of 2022, preventing any growth in coal and gas generation.

“The growth in wind and solar prevented a rise of 4 percentage points in fossil fuel electricity generation worldwide… In India, fossil fuel power rose by 9 per cent, but it would have been 12 per cent without the growth in wind and solar,” the energy think tank Ember said in the report.

However, it said the use of coal in India rose 10 percent because of a sharp rebound in electricity demand from the lows early last year when the Covid-19 pandemic struck hardest.

In China, the growth in wind and solar led to a three reduction in fossil fuel power.

In the US, it slowed down the rise in fossil fuel power from 7 per cent to just 1 per cent.

In the EU, fossil fuel power rose by 6 per cent but it would have been 16 per cent without growth in wind and solar, the report said. PTI GVS MRMR

