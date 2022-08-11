Grand Alliance brings no-confidence motion against Bihar Assembly Speaker

Bihars new ruling coalition, Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), on Wednesday brought a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha who is a BJP MLA, a senior JD(U) leader said.

A notice signed by several legislators of the Grand Alliance was submitted to the Assembly secretariat.

The move was made hours after Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of the Grand Alliance.

The motion against Sinha will be taken up by the House when it meets to enable Nitish Kumar to move a trust vote, senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said.

A special session of the Assembly is expected to be called either on August 24 or 25.

According to the rule, a Speaker can be removed from office by a resolution of the Assembly passed by a majority, said Choudhary.

While constituents of the Mahagathbandhan have a total of 164 members in the Assembly, the BJP has 77 MLAs. The Speakers motive was suspicious. He refused to go by convention to resign from the post (after the change in government), another JD(U) leader said.

Sinha on Tuesday also convened a meeting of the Ethics Committee headed by a BJP leader and got a fresh report on the ruckus in the Assembly when the Special Armed Police Act was enacted in March last year, he said claiming that the report can lead to disqualification of several members of the current ruling coalition.

The police were called inside the Assembly to evict opposition members who created a pandemonium in the House opposing the bill that seeks to add more teeth to the police force.

Why did the Speaker seek a fresh report when the committee had already submitted its final report in February this year, the JD (U) leader said. He, however, said action against erring members can only be initiated if the committees report is passed by the Assembly and the Speaker cannot recommend action without tabling the report in the House.

