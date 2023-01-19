Govt to host country’s first global tourism investors summit in Delhi in Apr under G20 Presidency

The central government will organise the countrys first global tourism investors summit in Delhi from April 10-12 under the aegis of Indias G20 Presidency, officials said on Thursday.

All G20 member countries will be invited to participate, they said.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc on December 1, setting the tone for the ministrys calendar this year.

From showcasing Incredible India to visiting delegates to positioning the country as a major travel destination during its year-long presidency, G20 will be the tourism ministrys focus area in 2023, they said.

Advertisement

“Under the aegis of Indias G20 Presidency, the Ministry of Tourism, government of India shall be organising the countrys first Global Tourism Summit in New Delhi from 10-12 April 2023, where all G20 member countries will be invited to participate. CII is the Industry Partner for this event,” the ministry said in a statement.

In a roadshow held in Mumbai, Maharashtra ahead of the summit, the tourism ministry officials from various western region states emphasised on how G20 will be the ministrys main area in 2023 to establish the country as a key tourism destination during its year-long leadership.

A global perspective was given by various consulates, it said.

Prashant Ranjan, Director, Ministry of Tourism, shared that at the Global Tourism Investors Summit, “India will be showcasing opportunities for investment and trade in various segments of tourism such as theme parks, adventure tourism, and wellness tourism”.

The government of India has “a vision of USD 56 billion forex”, creating around 140 million jobs in tourism by 2030 through inclusive growth and is particularly focusing on cruise tourism, eco-tourism and adventure tourism, the ministry said.

He also mentioned that the government has been investing in infrastructure and promoting the tourism and hospitality sector through various schemes and initiatives, and is now introducing the scheme — Swadesh Darshan 2.0 — which will focus on sustainable and responsible development of tourist destinations.

Saurabh Vijay, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra, highlighted that the government is discussing the development of an online application portal to facilitate investment opportunities in the tourism industry in the state.

They have identified various opportunities such as land for amusement parks, cruise tourism, and eco-tourism, and are also focusing on private investment and partnerships, the statement said.

The government of Maharashtra has identified specific locations and projects such as a mangrove park and aquarium project and is also exploring opportunities in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism and responsible tourism.

Maharashtra has reduced the number of licenses to 10 only for ease of doing business, Mumbai is the Cruise Capital and Tadoba is the Tiger Capital, it added.

The officials from Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Daman and Diu, presented policy initiatives undertaken by their respective tourism and industries department to improve ease of doing business and a summary of unique fiscal and non-fiscal incentives in the sector.

They also presented investment success stories and reaffirmed their commitment towards utilising the potential of the tourism sector as a vehicle for transformational socio-economic change.

The roadshow created significant interest among the small and medium operators on the possibilities and promise of the upcoming summit, the statement said.

More than 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations, culminating with the annual G20 summit on September 9-10, it said.

The tourism ministry is geared up to put its best foot forward and showcase to the guests from different countries the cultural heritage and culinary delights of India, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)