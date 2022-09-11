Govt deputes CISF to provide security consultancy for Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

A special security consultancy wing CISF has been roped in by the government to analyse and determine the safety and surveillance requirements for the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and the temple complex in Varanasi, official sources said. The Union home ministry recently directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to undertake the task after the Uttar Pradesh government sought the services of the “professional security and fire consultancy service” provided by the force which is primarily responsible for guarding major civil airports and vital installations of the country.

A team of the CISF consultancy wing is currently undertaking the survey at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and the temple complex on the banks of river Ganga in Varanasi, the sources said.

The team will prepare a report on the security requirements of the entire temple complex and will suggest required manpower and smart gadgets to better secure the premises and ensure proper surveillance, a senior officer told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)