Goa witnessing steady growth in tourist arrivals after COVID-19 pandemic: Guv Pillai

Goa has been seeing a steady growth in tourist footfall after the COVID-19 pandemic, with 49.55 lakh domestic and 0.95 lakh international travellers arriving in the coastal state till September 2022, Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said on Monday.

Addressing the Goa Legislative Assembly on the first day of its winter session, the governor said after the pandemic, tourists have started preferring the coastal state as their holiday destination.

“Goa tourism has been witnessing a steady growth in tourist arrivals, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, approximately 33.08 lakh domestic and 0.22 lakh foreign tourists preferred Goa as their tourist destination and in 2022 (till September), approximately 49.55 lakh domestic and 0.95 lakh foreign tourists visited the state, Pillai said.

The state government has reduced the requirement of documents by 60 per cent for various tourism related services such as registrations for hotels, travel agents, water sports, tourist guides, photographers, deck beds and umbrellas, among other things, he said.

The state government has developed a mobile phone app for reporting activities such as illegal deck beds, tables, umbrellas, touting and movement of placement of hawkers, the governor said.

The Goa government has taken a progressive decision to reduce the VAT on aviation turbine fuel from 18 per cent to 8 per cent. This is likely to elevate the position of the state as a prime gateway to India, Pillai said.

Speaking about the economic situation the state, the governor said Goas socio-economic indicators were very impressive as compared to other states in the country.

Goa has the highest estimated per capita income in the country, portraying a vigorous and healthy economy. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Goa for the year 2021-22 (quick) is estimated at Rs 82,603.70 crore at current price, registering a growth rate of 9.11 per cent, he said.

The GSDP for 2022-23 (advanced estimates) and 2023-24 (projected estimates) at current prices have registered a growth rate of 9.73 per cent and 10.33 per cent respectively, he said.

Pillai further said Goa has been selected for hosting some of the G20 events, which will give the state an opportunity to portray its rich culture and hospitality.

“The event in the state, which is the most preferred tourist destination in the country, will provide a major boost to its economy, thereby handing an opportunity to showcase branding of Goan products at an international platform, the governor added.

Earlier, as the governor began his speech, opposition members tried to disrupt his address, demanding a statement from him on the Mahadayi river water diversion issue.

The marshals later removed the opposition members from the House.

Goa and Karnataka are at loggerheads over diversion of water from the Mahadayi river through the construction of dams by Karnataka on the rivers tributaries Kalasa and Banduri.

The Centre recently approved a detailed project report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka for the construction of the two dams, to which the Goa government has objected.

The Goa government has contended that Karnataka cannot divert water from the Mahadayi river, as it passes through the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located downstream in North Goa.

