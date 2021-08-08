Goa to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries by Oct 31, says state BJP chief

Goa aims to complete COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries by October 31 this year, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Sunday.

Incidentally, an earlier deadline of July 31 to complete administering the first dose to all beneficiaries in the state was missed by the BJP led government here, as some one lakh people are yet to be inoculated.

Tanavade informed about the new deadline at an event of the partys womens wing here, which was also attended by BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan.

“Goa is the first state to complete administering the first dose to 90 per cent beneficiaries,” Tanavade told the gathering.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)