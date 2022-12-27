Goa to receive first charter flight from Kyrgyzstan on Dec 29

Goa will receive its first charter flight from Kyrgyzstan on December 29 and the service will continue for a month, an official said on Tuesday. The coastal state currently handles maximum charter flights from Russia and the UK.

This will be the first ever flight to arrive in Goa from Kyrgyzstan, with a plan to operate a weekly flight for the tourist season 2022-23, said Amar Dhumatker, president, Caper Travel Company, which will be handling these flights.

The first charter flight from Kyrgyzstan by Aero Nomad Airlines with approximately 170 tourists will arrive at Dabolim airport on December 29, it was stated.

For now, one flight will be operated every eight days for approximately a month. If tourists from the central Asian country like Goa as a destination and give a positive feedback, then the service might continue till the end of March, Dhumatker said.

