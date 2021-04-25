Goa to add 500 to 600 more beds to tackle pandemic: Rane

The Goa government will increaseby 500 to 600 the number of beds at COVID-19 hospitals in thestate in view of the surge in infections, state HealthMinister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday.

“In view of the surge in cases in the state of Goa andthe constant increase in demand for beds with oxygen, we havetaken a collective decision to increase the number of beds toensure there is no shortage and all patients receive immediatecare,” Rane said in a statement.

He said the state health department will convert thesuper speciality block of the Goa Medical College and Hospitalnear here into a COVID-19 hospital.

“Other hospitals which include the GMC, South GoaDistrict Hospital, ESI Hospital, Sub-District Hospital Pondaand Cansaulim Hospital will also be requisitioned to createadditional capacity of 500 to 600 beds,” the minister added.

Rane said the state governments objective is tocreate more than 2,000 oxygen beds in order to tackle thesurge in cases.

“We are relentlessly working towards saving preciouslives of the people of Goa,” he added.

As of April 24, Goas overall count of infectionsstood at 75,184 and the death toll 993, as per the statehealth department.

