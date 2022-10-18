Goa govt to come up with mobile app for taxi operators

The Goa government on Tuesday said that it will come up with a mobile application, which will be a common platform for the entire taxi industry in the state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held meeting with State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho to discuss the issue.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Khaunte said all taxi associations will be taken into confidence while designing the mobile application.

We will discuss about this app with everybody before finalising the project, the minister said, adding that the taxi business in Goa cannot stay away from adopting technology. The issue was raised during the last Legislative Assembly session, during which the government had clarified that a mobile app will be introduced to bring all taxi operators together on one platform, Khaunte said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)