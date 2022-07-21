Goa gets nod to host National Games next year: Sports minister Govind Gaude

In a late night development, Sports Minister Govind Gaude informed the ongoing Legislative Assembly session that the Indian Olympics Association has approved Goa as the host state for the National Games next year.

Speaking in the House on Wednesday night, Gaude thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the opportunity and said the infrastructure required for hosting the games would be ready by December.

“I am very much happy to announce that just a while ago, government of Goa has received an email from Indian Olympics Association in consultation with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports that Goa will be the host city for organising 37th National Games anytime in the year 2023, Gaude told the House.

“I am very much thankful to the PM and home minister for this opportunity,” he said.

Gaude said he had already informed the members of the legislative assembly that the state would be ready to host the National Games by December 2022.

Eariler, speaking on the demands for grants for sports department on the floor of the House, Gaude said he has made it clear that the infrastructure required for the Games would be ready by December 2022.

We will be ready with the infrastructure by December 2022 and Goa will be able to host the National Games next year, the minister had said.

Forget about history, lets create history in future, he said.

