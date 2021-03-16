Goa CM urges for greater engagement of people for COVID-19 vaccination

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of the NationalVaccination Day and called for greater engagement of citizensof the coastal state towards immunisation against COVID-19.

The National Vaccination Day is observed on March 16every year to convey the importance of vaccination to theentire nation.

“The #NationalVaccination Day spreads awareness aboutthe importance of vaccination and improvement of health andwell being. I urge greater engagement of the citizens of Goaaround immunization of #COVID19 vaccine to protect andsafeguard people of all age groups against the disease,”Sawant tweeted.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)