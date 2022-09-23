Goa beach shack owners seek licence fee reduction, meet CM

Beach shack owners in Goa on Friday met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and sought reduction in licence fees that had been increased recently by the state finance department.

The delegation of shack owners that met the CM, who holds the finance portfolio, was led by Calangute MLA Michela Lobo and the discussions on the issue took place for thirty minutes.

“Shack owners are finding it tough to pay licence fees, which has been increased from Rs 65,000 per year to Rs 1.25 lakh by the finance department. The tourist season is set to begin and it is a good gesture that tourism minister Rohan Khaunte has begun the process of allotting shacks well in advance,” he said.

“However, the licence fees have been increased by almost 80 per cent. Charges for deck beds laid on the shoreline have also been hiked. We requested the CM for a reduction in these amounts. The CM has said he will look into the matter,” Lobo added.

