Go First plans to restart operations with 26 planes, 152 daily flights; submits plan to DGCA

Cash-strapped Go First, which is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution process, plans to restart operations with 26 planes and 152 daily flights, and has submitted the revival plan to aviation regulator DGCA, according to a source.

Besides, the airline is in discussions with lenders for funds to meet the working capital requirements.

The airline stopped flying from May 3 and is yet to pay some senior level executives and pilots.

On the condition of anonymity, the source said the carriers salary outgo is around Rs 30 crore per month and currently, the workforce is around 4,700 as many have put in their papers in one month.

The source said the airline management is awaiting the nod from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the revival plan and operations will resume soon after the regulators approval.

The Mumbai-based airlines senior executives have held discussions with senior DGCA officials on the revival plan.

“As per the plan provided to the DGCA this week, Go First is looking to recommence operations with a fleet of 26 aircraft, of which 22 will be engaged in active operations and 4 will be kept as spares,” the source told

