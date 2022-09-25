Glue traps prove fatal for wild animals in Mumbai; wildlife organisation seeks ban

Glue traps, which are commonly used to catch and kill rats and pests, are becoming a threat to wild animals in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, as they often get injured and die after coming in contact with these devices.

Citing that the use of such devices was in violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Wildlife Protection Act, a city-based wildlife organisation has written to the Maharashtra government seeking a ban on the production, sale and use of glue traps.

Glue traps, also known as rat bait stations, are boxes with a strip of adhesive used to catch rodents. These traps are activated by placing food items, and once a rodent steps into the device, it gets stuck and dies a slow and painful death.

Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) has written to the chief wildlife warden and principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), wildlife of the state forest department, appealing for a ban on the production, sale and use of such traps.

The use of glue traps was not only an inhumane way of dealing with pests, but several protected species were also falling prey to this, RAWW founder and honorary wildlife warden Pawan Sharma stated in the letter.

The RAWW has rescued different species of wild animals, birds and reptiles such as squirrels, bats, kingfishers, owls, python and monitor lizards from such traps, he said.

Glue traps are a major cause for concern in urban areas, where they are regularly used by pest control agencies, at factories, companies, residential and commercial areas.

