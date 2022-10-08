Glad Ajay sir is doing Kaithi remake Bholaa: Karthi

Actor Karthi says he is looking forward to the Hindi version of his Tamil hit “Kaithi”, headlined by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn.

Titled “Bholaa”, the remake of the 2019 blockbuster is Devgns fourth project as a director and also features Tabu in a pivotal role.

Karthi, who played the lead in “Kaithi”, said the makers were approached by many filmmakers from across the country for the remake rights.

“A lot of people called me and they wanted to buy the rights to Kaithi, but then Ajay sir was the first one to get it. Im really glad that he is doing the Hindi remake and he is directing it as well,” the 45-year-old actor told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)