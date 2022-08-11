Give TN more chances to host global events: Stalin to Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding the people and state government for successfully conducting the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad.

On his twitter handle, Stalin said: “Thank you Honble PM @narendramodi for your kind words of praise. Hospitality & Self-respect are two inseparable qualities of Tamils. I seek your constant support & request that Tamil Nadu be rewarded with more opportunities to host such global events.”Modi had tweeted that the people and government of Tamil Nadu have been excellent hosts of the 44th Chess Olympiad. “I would like to appreciate them for welcoming the world and showcasing our outstanding culture and hospitality. @mkstalin,” the Prime Minister had said. The Olympiad was held at nearby Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 9.

