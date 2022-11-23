Giroud, Mbappe help France beat Australia 4-1 at World Cup

France showed it can cope without its star striker at the World Cup.

In Karim Benzemas absence, Kylian Mbappe scored one and set up the second of Olivier Girouds two goals to help the defending champions beat Australia 4-1 Tuesday.

Giroud equalled Thierry Henrys national record of 51 goals with a header from Mbappes cross in the 71st minute. Giroud, who failed to score at the last World Cup but did find the net at the 2014 tournament, can break Henrys record when France faces Denmark on Saturday.

“Its not just about chasing records but what he always does on the field,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “Hes a very important player for us.” Moments before that strike, Mbappe headed in Ousmane Dembeles cross from the right to start this World Cup as he finished the last with a goal. He knelt with one hand behind his back and his finger on his forehead in a new celebration.

Advertisement

Deschamps joked that Mbappe could now become even more lethal.

“He always dreams about scoring headers, so if he starts doing that hell be even more dangerous,” Deschamps said, cracking a smile. “I knew he would be ready tonight because this is his competition.” Craig Goodwin gave Australia the lead when he turned in winger Mathew Leckies cross in the ninth minute.

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot equalized with a powerful header in the 27th and set up Girouds first goal shortly after.

“Its great for our momentum and confidence to have turned things around,” Giroud said. “Even though we could have scored more we combined well.

France was playing without the injured Benzema, who was ruled out of the World Cup last week.

The Socceroos were pumped up and the green-and-gold Aussie fans were loving it. They even mocked Mbappe with chants of Who are ya? Who are ya? after he lost the ball dribbling down the left.

Thats as good as it got for them.

Theo Hernandez curled in a cross for Rabiot to score his first World Cup goal four years after refusing to go on Frances standby list in case of injuries. He even emailed France coach Didier Deschamps to be taken off the list and was dropped from the national team for two years.

Its been some comeback for Rabiot. Hes now leading a midfield missing the injured Paul Pogba and NGolo Kante Frances engine room the 2018 World Cup.

“Having Adrien playing at this level is very important for us,” Deschamps said.

Injuries are hurting Deschamps team, however, and now the coach could be without Lucas Hernandez Theos older brother. He hurt his knee in the build up to Australias goal.

“He needs to have tests but unfortunately it does look pretty serious,” Deschamps said. “Thats the real low point about tonight.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)