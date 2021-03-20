Gelatin sticks in SUV capable of low-intensity blast, chances of big damage dim: FSL

The Forensic Science Laboratory(FSL) at Mumbais Kalina has found in its preliminary analysisthat the gelatin sticks recovered from the Scorpio parked nearindustrialist Mukesh Ambanis house were capable of triggeringonly a low-intensity blast and there was little chance of themcausing any big damage, an official said on Saturday.

During the analysis, the FSL found ammonium nitrateinside the gelatin sticks, he said.

“The lab found ammonium nitrate inside the gelatinsticks. The preliminary analysis suggests that this explosiveis capable of triggering a low-intensity blast and there is alittle chance of any big damage due to it,” the official said.

Advertisement

This kind of explosive is used in rural areas fordigging wells, in road construction work and for other suchpurposes, he said, adding that the lab would submit its reportto the concerned agency in the next two days.

The Kalina FSL is also analysing the SUV, in which the20 gelatin sticks were found.

“With the help of chemical experts, the FSL will tryto find out is the vehicles chassis number to know whether itwas changed. It will help us know the real owner of the SUVand in whose name it was registered,” the official said.

The lab will check the entire vehicle linearly to findout if there is any stain of blood, hair or anything lyinginside the car that may help the investigators to know theperson who was driving the car and other occupants of the car,if there were any, when it was parked near Ambanis house, headded.

The FSL is also in the process of analysing theviscera samples of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, whowas in possession of the Scorpio that was found parked nearAmbanis multi-storey residence Antilia on February 25.

Hirans body was found in a creek on March 5.

“The lab is trying to ascertain if anyone gave Hiranany type of drug before his death,” the official said.

Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze has been arrested bythe National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13 inconnection with the recovery of the explosives-laden vehicle.

The suspended assistant police inspector is also facing aprobe in Hirans alleged murder. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)