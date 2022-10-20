Gehlot fires back at Rajyavardhan Rathore over comments on Kharge, says BJP leaders should read history

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit back at BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore over his comments on new Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and said leaders of the saffron party should read history before speaking.

Rathore had on Wednesday called newly elected Congress president Kharge a “rubber stamp” and alleged that the partys internal polls to elect a new chief were a “fraud”.

In his response, Gehlot told reporters, “These people have no shame. New boys have come… they do not understand that they should read history and then learn to speak so that their image is not spoiled.” “They have no knowledge… What is a rubber stamp? Sonia Gandhi herself went to his (Mallikarjun Kharje) place yesterday (on Wednesday).” Kharge won the polls for the post of Congress president, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. He was pitted against Shashi Tharoor.

Gehlot, long known as a loyalist to the first family of the countrys oldest party, added that if there was any leader in India who commanded respect, it was Sonia Gandhi.

“She refused to become PM, got the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government formed at the Centre twice and also got many state governments formed,” he said.

The chief minister also lashed out at BJP leaders questioning what happened in the 70 years after Independence and said everything that has happened has taken place in the 70 years.

“Not even a needle used to be manufactured when the country got Independence. These people are misleading the public and youths. They are destroying the young generation in the name of religion and caste,” he said.

Gehlot added that the BJP should not indulge in panchayati (politics) about the Congress and instead take care of its own house.

The veteran Congress leader also attacked the BJP over some of its leaders allegedly acting as informers of the British, while adding that the history of the Congress sacrifice dated back to the pre-Independence era. Gehlot was referring to some leaders of the RSS, the BJPs ideological mentor, who allegedly did not participate in the freedom movement and acted as informers of the British.

The chief minister also targeted Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur over his comment on the old pension scheme and said he had once advised the BJP leader to examine the scheme and introduce it in his state in the interest of government employees. The Rajasthan chief minister said his government had taken many initiatives and launched several schemes that should be the Centre should study so that they could be implemented at the national level.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been the chief minister of Gujarat and kept reminding people about the Gujarat model. Gehlot advised Modi to study the Rajasthan model and compare it with the Gujarat model.

“The Centre should implement schemes and programmes launched by the Rajasthan government at the national level. If they have anything good to offer from the Gujarat model, they should tell us, we will implement those too,” he said.

When asked about the BJPs allegation that the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games was organised to take political advantage, Gehlot said there was nothing wrong if the government took political advantage of its good works.

“Are we saints? What is wrong if good works and good governance give us an advantage? We are aiming to repeat the government in the next elections,” he added.

Earlier, speaking at the closing ceremony of the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here, Gehlot said criticism should be taken in good spirit as it made democracy stronger. The chief minister later visited Indira Rasoi at Jal Mahal and talked to the people eating there. Food is served at Rs 8 under the state governments Indira Rasoi scheme.

Gehlot said he had appealed to public representatives to have food at Indira Rasoi at least once a month so that the quality of food was maintained.

He also spoke to reporters after visiting the Rasoi and said that the Centre should tell BJP-ruled states to restore peace and harmony.

Gehlot said there was tension, religious and caste difference in the country. He added that this should stop and peace and harmony be restored.

