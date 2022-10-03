Gandhi look-alike as Asura in Kolkata puja pandal stokes controversy

A Durga idol in Kolkata in which the Mahisasura (Buffalo demon) was replaced by a crudely crafted Mahatma Gandhi-look alike has created controversy on Sunday, the birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, organisers of the puja near Ruby Crossing in southwest Kolkata, changed the appearance of the idol that looked like Gandhi following instructions from the police after a complaint was lodged.

The organisers said the similarities were just a coincidence.

According to mythology, Goddess Durga slew Mahusasur in an epic battle to end his evil reign.

“The Durga idol that was worshipped here initially had a Mahisasur whose face looked similar to that of Mahatma Gandhi. The similarities are just a coincidence. After photos of it went viral, a police team visited the marquee and asked us to change the face,” Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha state working President Chandrachur Goswami told

