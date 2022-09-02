Gadkari reviews road works in Pune, asks authorities to complete Chandani Chowk flyover by June 2023

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday reviewed various road development projects in Pune and directed the authorities to complete the work on Chandani Chowk flyover by June 2023.

Speaking to reporters about traffic issues at Chandani Chowk, the minister said that if issues pertaining to the land acquisition at the junction are resolved and land is acquired at two places, the proposed flyover will be inaugurated by June next year. A few days ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shindes convoy on its way to Satara got stuck in traffic near Chandani Chowk. He then instructed the local authorities to address the traffic issues faced by commuters.

“…There is an agreement that the the Maharashtra government will acquire the land for the Chandani Chowk flyover through the Pune Municipal Corporation. Land has been acquired in seven out of nine spots and at two places, there are hurdles as some parties have approached the court,” Gadkari said.

The minister further said that he has directed all authorities in Pune to address the issues of these parties and give relief to commuters.

“If we get the remaining land for Chandani Chowk junction, we (NHAI) will complete the project by June next year. The project was primarily stuck due to land acquisition,” he said, adding that the existing bridge at the junction will be demolished in the next few days.

“I know people will be inconvenienced, but we will ensure that the work is completed soon and people get relief,” Gadkari added.

He further said that his ministry plans to construct logistics parks in the country and asked the local bodies provide land near national highways in Pune region. “Looking at the industrial growth around Pune, we have decided to set up a logistics park near Chakan MIDC. Similarly, we have decided to set up a similar park near Ranjani in Sangli district and an MOU for this has been done with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT),” Gadkari said.

An airstrip is also being constructed near the logistics park, which will benefit Sangli, he said.

The ministry is also constructing 165 cable cars and asked the Pune civic authorities to consider one such project in the city, he said.

Talking about the Pune airport, Gadkari said that he looked into the issues pertaining to the existing Pune Airport. “I think, the issues of the airport have been resolved for another 10 years, but Pune needs a new airport,” he added.

