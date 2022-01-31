Fukrey 3 to go on floors in February, says Richa Chadha

Actor Richa Chadha says the third installment of the hit buddy comedy franchise “Fukrey” is finally ready to start production next month after being delayed last year due to the pandemic.

Filming will begin in February across five-six cities and Chadha said she has already started prepping for it.

Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the Delhi-set comedy was put on hold due to the lockdown in Maharashtra last April, as the movie involved filming of large crowd sequences.

“We are ready, we are going to shoot the film next month. It is happening full on. I have my costume trial scheduled, I am taking horse riding lessons for it. The film is going to be bigger, better, I am really excited. I am pumped to get back to the home ground and with the team,” Chadha told

