Fourth tranche of Bharat Bond ETF likely in December

The government is planning to launch the fourth tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, Indias first corporate bond exchange traded fund, in December, an official said.

The funds raised would be utilised for undertaking capital expenditures by public sector enterprises.

“We are currently in discussion with CPSEs and assessing their needs. The issue size for the fourth tranche of Bharat Bond ETF could probably be close to last years,” the official told

