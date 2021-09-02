Four Kerala fishermen die as boat capsizes

Four fishermen died and some were injured as their boat capsized in rough tidal waves in the seas off a beach in Oachira in this southern Kerala district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at around one nautical mile away from Azheeckal beach in the morning soon after the boat carrying 16 fishermen ventured out into the sea for fishing, they said.

Fishing boats in the area reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Police said while six fishermen escaped from the ill-fated boat, 10 persons who suffered injuries were taken to various hospitals in Karunagappally and other areas but four lost their lives.

Advertisement

The deceased hail from different fishing hamlets in the area, they said.

According to fishermen, the boat, in which the fishermen were travelling, had overturned following sudden high tidal waves. The sea was calm until then, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)