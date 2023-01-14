Four JMB operatives awarded 7-year imprisonment for terror activities in Karnataka

Four Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operatives, hailing from West Bengal, were sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment and slapped with fine by a special court in Karnataka for terror activities, a spokesperson of the NIA said on Saturday.

Kador Kazi alias “Mijanur Rahaman”, Mustafizur Rahman alias “Tuhin”, Adil Sheikh alias “Asadullah” and Abdul Karim alias “Korim Sk” were convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act, the spokesperson said.

The case is related to the seizure of huge quantities of electrical and electronic items, tools, chemical apparatus and containers used for fabrication of bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a JMB hideout in Bengaluru.

It was initially registered by Karnataka Police at Soladevanahalli police station on July 7, 2019 and was re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 29 the same year, the spokesperson said.

Further, four cases related to dacoities committed by them in 2018 under the jurisdiction of Attibele police station were re-registered by the NIA on April 1, 2020.

After completion of investigations, a consolidated charge sheet was filed in all these dacoity cases. For trial, these four cases were clubbed into one, the NIA said.

“Investigations have established that the accused had raised funds by committing dacoities at various places in Bengaluru with the intention of furthering the activities of JMB in India and had also collected explosive materials and test-fired a rocket launcher for commission of terror acts.

“The proceeds of crime – dacoity – in the form of gold was sold by the accused for raising funds for carrying out terror activities,” the spokesperson said.

He said a total of 11 accused have been arrested and charge-sheeted so far and three of them had been convicted in the case earlier.

