Four deaths in two accidents on Christmas day in Kerala

Christmas day was marred with reports of four youths deaths in two separate accidents in Kollam and Kozhikode districts in the wee hours of Sunday.

A car carrying four youths crashed into a tree near Kundara in Kollam, leading to the death of two on the spot and the remaining two hospitalised with one of them on a ventilator, police said.

An officer of Kundara police station said the incident occurred around 3.30 AM when the youths were coming from Perumpuzha area of Kollam.

Visuals on TV showed CCTV footage of the car ramming into a tree on the roadside and rebounding back onto the road.

In another accident, two youths died on the Kozhikode-Koyilandy National Highway when the bike they were riding collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite side at around 3.30 AM, police said.

An officer of Koyilandy police station said that the victims were not wearing helmets and were thrown away due to the impact.

The youth on the other two-wheeler is hospitalised with serious injuries, the officer said.

The victims, belonging to the fisherfolk community, were returning from a temple festival when the accident occurred, police said.

