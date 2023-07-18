Four amendment bills tabled in Karnataka Assembly

The Karnataka government on Tuesday introduced the Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly to constitute a common cadre of employees.

The key objective of the bill is to reduce irregularities taking place in primary agricultural societies and function without any pressure from the governing body.

“Constitution of a common cadre is essential to reduce the cases of misappropriation of money in the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies,” the statement of objects and reasons of the bill said.

The proposed amendment will help the Chief Executive Officers/Secretary to provide high quality service to the farmers and milk producers, the statement said.

According to the amendment, if the registrar in the interest of the cooperative movement considers that the creation of a common cadre of employees for any class of cooperative societies is necessary, he can authorise one or more federal societies to which such class of cooperative societies is affiliated to exercise the power of appointment, transfer and disciplinary action.

The government also tabled the Code of Civil Procedure (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Assembly, which seeks to provide speedy disposal of cases to help small and marginal farmers and people from the economically weaker sections, who cannot fight prolonged litigations in courts.

The proposed amendment will ensure speedy justice to dispose of cases within the stipulated time frame.

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2023, tabled in the Lower House on Tuesday aims to enable diversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purpose by way of self-declaration.

The government also tabled the Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill in the Assembly enabling the registering officer to refuse to register forged documents and other documents prohibited by law.

The government said the registering officer should not allow registration of forged documents and documents relating to transaction, which is prohibited by any Central Act or State Act for the time being in force.

Also, those documents, relating to transfer of immovable property by way of sale, gift, lease or otherwise, which is attached permanently or provisionally by a competent authority under any Central Act or State Act for the time being in force of any Court or tribunal.

The registering officer if registers documents “in contravention of the provisions of section 22-B, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extent up to three years or with fine, or with both,” the amendment said.

However, the bill clarified that “nothing contained in this section shall apply in the case of registration of a document made in good faith.”

