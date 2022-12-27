Former UP minister rejects Bharat Jodo Yatra offer, asks Rahul Gandhi to join Modis yatra

Former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday rejected Rahul Gandhis offer to join his Bharat Jodo Yatra, and advised him to join instead Prime Minister Narendra Modis efforts to connect the country.

The BJP leader laughed at the idea of the Congress yatra entering the state on January 3 and said that those indulging in “Bharat todo” (breaking the country) are undertaking “Bharat jodo” yatra.

Congress has invited several leaders of non-BJP parties, including Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, and RLDs Jayant Chaudhary to take part in the Uttar Pradesh leg of the nationwide yatra which began from Kanyakumari.

Dinesh Sharma has been invited to the Yatra in his capacity as a professor of Lucknow University.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making real efforts to connect India through construction of roads and other developmental efforts,” he told

