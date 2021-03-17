Former Union minister Dilip Gandhi dies

BJP leader and former Unionminister Dilip Gandhi died at a hospital in New Delhi onWednesday, family sources said.

He was 69.

Gandhi had served as the Minister of State forShipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led central government.

Advertisement

He recently tested positive for coronavirus and wasundergoing treatment for multiple ailments, the sources said.

The BJP leader, who started his career as a corporatorin late 80s, had won the Lok Sabha elections three times since1999 from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

He was denied ticket in the 2019 general polls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)