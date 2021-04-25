Former JDU Bihar MLA hosts feast amid COVID restrictions

Former MLA Vijay Kumar Shuklaalias Munna Shukla along with his politician wife and threeothers have been booked for hosting a lavish party in hisnative place in Vaishali district in violation of COVIDguidelines and night curfew in force in the state to check thespread of coronavirus surge, police sources said Sunday.

Besides, the former JD(U) MLA,his wife Annu Shukla, hisyounger brother and Mayor of Muzaffarpur Municipal CorporationMan Madran Shukla, Bhojpuri singer Akshara Singh and the ex-legislators bodyguard Amit Kumar have been named in the FIRregistered with the Lalganj police station.

Besides, the five named, the FIR also has mention of 300unknown people who participated in the feast where song anddance programme regaled the people.

Munna Shukla was seen in a viral video gyrating to itemnumbers with his former MLA wife and others. His bodyguardfired several rounds in the air on the occasion.

The occasion was “upanayana” (sacred thread wearingceremony) of the former MLAs nephew in his native villageKhanjahachak on Friday night.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Lalganj police station C BShukla said Sunday, the FIR was registered Saturday night andraids are being conducted to arrest the named accused.

Munna Shukla and his wife had in the past served as MLAfrom JD(U).

The muscleman-politician Munna Shukla had unsuccessfullycontested as an Independent candidate from Lalganj seat in the2020 state polls.

The incident has surfaced at a time when the Bihargovernment has imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in thestate and several other curbs to contain surge of the viruswreaking havoc in its second spell in the state along withother parts of the country.

