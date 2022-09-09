Former India selector Sarandeep Singh applies for Delhi head coach job

Former India spinner and more recently national selector Sarandeep Singh has thrown his hat into the ring for Delhi head coach job ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

Under Raj Kumar Sharma, Delhi had a forgettable season as they failed to make the knock-outs across the three formats including Ranji Trophy.

Sarandeep will be seen in a coaching role in Legends League Cricket later this month. The application deadline set by DDCA ends on Saturday.

“Delhi is known for producing world class players regularly but somehow the team has not been able to do well in domestic cricket of late. I want to take Delhi cricket back to where it belongs,” the 42-year-told

