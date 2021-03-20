Former Goa minister Harish Zantye dies

Goas former minister and ex-Member of Parliament Harish Zantye died at his residence hereon Saturday after a prolonged illness, sources close to hisfamily said.

He was 85.

He is survived by his son and three daughters, theysaid.

His son, Pravin, is a BJP leader and an MLArepresenting the Mayem Assembly constituency.

Zantye was an MLA between 1980 and 1990 and heldpositions like minister for tourism, civil supplies, educationamong others.

He was a Lok Sabha member between 1990 and 1995.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naikexpressed grief over his death.

“Saddened to hear the demise offormer MP andEducation Minister of Goa Harish Zantey ji. May God givestrength to his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti,” Naiktweeted.

