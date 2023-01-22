Foggy conditions, drizzle in parts of MP; IMD forecasts light showers in next few days

People in parts of Madhya Pradesh including capital Bhopal woke up to a foggy Sunday morning, while Rewa and Satna districts in eastern part of the state recorded drizzles, an official from the India Meteorological Department said.

Due to western disturbance over northern parts of India, an induced cyclonic circulation formed over south-west Rajasthan which was causing south-easterly and at times southerly winds, IMDs Bhopal office senior meteorologist HS Pandey told

