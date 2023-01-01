Flower fest in rural Assam draws crowd

Rural Khumtai in eastern Assam is abloom on New Years day.

With dahlias, bougainvilleas, roses, tuberoses and many more varieties, the flowers are vying for attention and buyers at a special carnival in this part of Golaghat district.

A two-day flower carnival is underway at Jugibari Rural Tourism Centre, ending on Sunday, which has drawn more than 10,000 visitors.

“Flowers grow in abundance in all households here. We want to make the people aware that these can also be a means of livelihood,” Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia told

