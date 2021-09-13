Floods make life miserable in eastern UP: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said lives of lakhs of families have become miserable due to floods in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

She said the government should provide immediate relief to people affected by the deluge.

“Due to floods in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Purvanchal region, again this year, the lives of lakhs of families have become miserable after widespread devastation and destruction. The expected government help is only on paper,” the BSP supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also urged party workers not to leave the people affected by the floods behind and help them in whatever way they can.

