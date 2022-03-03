Five killed in accident on Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Gurugram

Five men were killed when a car rammed into a truck on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Binaula village here early on Thursday, police said.

Around 2 am the car crashed into the truck from behind. All five passengers of the car died on the spot, they said.

After getting information, police reached the spot and managed to recover bodies.

Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Gajender Singh, who is the investigating officer in the case, said, “We are trying to identify the deceased.” He said the cars number plate had Rajasthan registration.

