Fireworks industry on rebound path, Maharashtra key contributor to Rs 6,000 crore Deepavali sale

The Deepavali retail firecracker sales across the nation, barring Delhi, at about Rs 6,000 crore comes as a welcome relief for the fireworks industry here and what makes them happy is that they have no unsold inventory.

Although this years sale is comparatively higher than the last two muted COVID years, the turnover for 2022 in value terms is more or less similar to that of business trends between 2016 and 2019, an industry leader said.

Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association (TANFAMA) president, Ganesan Panjurajan said that following the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, the price of raw materials skyrocketed a whopping 50 per cent and it has not declined till date.

“Naturally, it resulted in an increase in product prices between 30 and 35 per cent. The present Rs 6,000 crore retail turnover is only a ballpark figure and it reflects aspects like price increase,” he told

