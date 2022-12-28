Fire erupts in Mumbai suburban industrial estate; rages on

A fire erupted in a ground-plus-two-storey building in an industrial estate in Marol Naka area of suburban Andheri on Tuesday evening, a civic official said, adding it was controlled but not doused completely.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured, he added.

The fire broke out in building number 5 at Mittal Industrial Estate on Andheri-Kurla road around 4.45 pm.

Eight fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot and dousing operation is underway, the official said. A senior civic official said in night that the fire was covered from all sides and controlled but not doused completely. “The fire fighting operation is still going on,” he added.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)