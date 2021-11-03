Fire breaks out at factory in Howrah, 20 engines at spot

Fire broke out at a factory in West Bengals Howrah district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was first spotted around 12.30 pm at the factory in New Karola in Domjur police station area, they said.

Twenty fire engines are fighting the blaze, which is yet to be brought under control, they added.

There was no report of any casualty but the incident triggered panic as it was a congested area, fire officials said.

Advertisement

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)