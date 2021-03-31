Fire at garments factory in east Delhi

A fire broke out at a garments factory in east Delhis Raghubarpura area on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

The blaze was reported around 8.15 am after which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service official said.

Advertisement

Fire-fighting operations are underway. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)