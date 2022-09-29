Finland to ban entry to Russian tourists starting midnight

The Finnish government said Thursday it would significantly limit passenger traffic on Finlands border with Russia, banning Russian citizens travelling with tourist visas from entering the Nordic country effective Friday.

The decision in principle aims to completely prevent Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said during a news conference.

The government justified its decision by saying that continued arrivals of Russian tourists in Finland is endangering the countrys international relations. It didnt specify further.

As of Sept. 1, Finland slashed the number of visas including for tourism purposes issued to Russian citizens to one-tenth of the typical number, a move seen as a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

