Father of Manipuri climate activist arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Polices Special Cell arrested the father of a Manipuri climate activist on the charges of forgery and cheating, officials said on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as Kanarjit Kangujam, they said.

The Manipur Police had put in a request with the Delhi Police for help to arrest Singh, officials said.

He was arrested in the national capital by a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell and handed over to the custody of Manipur Police, a senior police officer said, adding that a reward of Rs one lakh had been announced on information leading to his arrest.

Police said that he was wanted in three cases of cheating and forgery.

