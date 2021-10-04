Farmers protest in Lakhimpur Kheri will lead to change of govt in UP: Deepinder Hooda

Senior Congress leader Deepinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the farmers agitation at Lakhimpur Kheri will usher in a change of government in Uttar Pradesh, similar to the change of guard following the Bhatta Parsaul episode a decade ago.

“I was a part of the Bhatta Parsaul movement and had taken part in the foot-march. The then BSP government had targeted farmers, totally disregarding their self-respect. Today, the same situation is prevailing. After Bhatta Parsaul, there was a change of government in Uttar Pradesh and there will be a change of government in the state now,” Hooda, who was detained in Sitapur while he was on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri, told

