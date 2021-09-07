Farmers gather in Karnal for mahapanchayat, officials hold talks with their leaders

An 11-member delegation of farmer leaders was invited to hold talks with the district administration here on Tuesday as protesters in large numbers assembled for a mahapanchayat and later planned to gherao the district headquarters.

Senior leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), including Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, have arrived here for the mahapanchayat demanding action against the police lathicharge on farmers on August 28.

These senior leaders will be part of the talks with the administration and have said that they will raise various demands during the interaction. “We are talking to a delegation of farmers, Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)