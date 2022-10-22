Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier

Giorgia Meloni, whose political party has neo-fascist roots, was sworn in on Saturday as Italys first far-right premier. Meloni, 45, took the oath of office before the Italian president at the presidential palace, becoming also the first woman to be the nations premier. Her Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in last months national election. Meloni announced her Cabinet on Friday evening. Her coalition allies include the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.

