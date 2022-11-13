Family of brain dead 18-month-old girl donates organs, third child in six months to donate organs at AIIMS

The family of an 18-month-old girl, who was declared brain dead at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, has given a fresh lease of life to two patients by donating her organs. Mahira, a native of Mewat in Haryana, had suffered a fall from the balcony of her house on November 6 and was rushed to AIIMS Trauma centre in an unconscious state with evidence of severe brain damage. “She was declared brain dead on November 11 morning,” Professor of Neurosurgery at AIIMS, Dr Deepak Gupta told

