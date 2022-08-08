Fahadh Faasils Malayankunju to stream on Prime Video from Aug 11

Actor Fahadh Faasils survival drama film Malayankunju will make its OTT debut on Prime Video on August 11, the streamer announced Monday.

The Malayalam-language film is written by Mahesh Narayanan and directed by Sajimon Prabhakar.

Also starring Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans in pivotal roles, Malayankunju is an emotional story of survival, when a man gets trapped in a landslide.

According to a press release, the film has been shot 40 feet under the ground level and has surreal sequences that lift a usual survival story to a different level.

Faasil said Malayankunju turned out to be “one of his toughest movies” of his career.

Malayankunju is one of the toughest films that I have shot so far. The second half of the film is set 40 feet underground, so we had to create a set where we had to crouch and crawl, Faasil, who turned 40 on Monday, said in a statement.

Released in theatres on July 22, the film received rave reviews from the critics and the viewers.

It follows the journey of Anil (Fahad), who is an ill-tempered electronics technician leading a quiet life with his mother. “His daily routines are disrupted when his neighbours new born baby stirs up undesirable memories from his past. A person with many shades, Anils connection with the baby and his struggles to survive under the rubble of an intense landslide forms the crux of the narrative,” the official synopsis read. Faasil, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as Joji, “C U Soon”, Malik and “Vikram”, said he hopes that more people will warm up to Malayankunju upon its release on Prime Video.

“Malayalam cinema hasnt seen a film like this in recent times and I am glad that the audiences and critics have appreciated our efforts. Our industry has been loved by a global audience and we are excited for my fourth collaboration with Prime Video after CU Soon, Joji and Malik.

“I look forward to Malayankunji reaching out to a vast audience through this streaming platform and cant wait to hear from a new set of audience, he said.

Prabhakar heaped praise on his leading man and said the actor has delivered a wonderful performance in the film.

“Malayankunju is a riveting story and Fahadh is just brilliant in it. Despite the tough circumstances, Fahadh gave a wonderful performance which has been applauded by cinephiles. Now we are looking forward to understanding how audiences worldwide react to this gripping thriller, the director said.

