Facing unfair competition from global tech giants: Domestic tech players to Parliament panel

Top executives of eight domestic tech firms, including Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, deposed before a parliamentary panel on Thursday and said they face unfair competition from big tech firms.

During the meeting with top executives of eight technology firms, including Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, and MakeMyTrip, were also questioned about what steps they were taking to address the concerns of vendors on their platforms, sources said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP leader and former Union Minister Jayant Sinha, has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially concerning technology majors.

