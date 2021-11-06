Eye will be gouged, hand chopped: Haryana BJP MP threatens

Attacking the Congress over some of his party leaders being held up in Rohtak, BJP MP Arvind Sharma on Saturday threatened that “eye will be gouged out and hand chopped off” if anybody tries to target former Haryana minister Manish Grover.

Sharmas remark came a day after Grover and some other BJP leaders were held up for hours inside a temple complex in Rohtaks Kiloi as several villagers and farmers staged a protest outside.

The BJP on Saturday held a protest in Rohtak against the Congress, blaming it for the Friday incident.

Addressing the gathering of protesters, BJP MP Sharma attacked the Congress and party leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda, and said that Grover was targeted as Deepender Hooda lost the Lok Sabha polls because of him.

Advertisement

“There is no doubt that the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat was won because of Manish Grover,” said Sharma, who is the MP from Rohtak.

Warning the Congress and party leader Deepender Hooda, Sharma said, “If any eye is raised against Manish Grover then that eye will be gouged out and if any hand is raised then that hand will be chopped off. (We) will not spare.” After Grover and some BJP leaders were held up on Friday, it took the Rohtak district administration and police officials hours to pacify the protesters before the standoff came to an end and the leaders left the premise.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)